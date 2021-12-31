Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Despite already holding his pre-match press conference earlier today, we’re none the wiser regarding Chelsea’s overall fitness status for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

We do know that Chilwell’s had surgery on his knee and that Reece James is out for an unknown period of time with a hamstring problem. But Tuchel did not give an update on Thiago Silva, or Andreas Christensen, or Ruben Loftus-Cheek, or Timo Werner, so we can only assume that they’re still out. (Silva has/had a hamstring; Christensen had to leave the previous game with a back problem; RLC and Werner were/are both in isolation still.)

“With Reecey it’s a hamstring injury, a muscle injury, and as always with muscle injuries, the examination [results] comes a little bit later. You cannot rush these things. The images are better if you wait a little bit. So the images will come back to us later today I guess and only then will we know more about his status.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

This is the final game for Édouard Mendy before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations. This is also our last league match for a couple weeks, as we have three cup matches scheduled in a row (the two legs of the League Cup semifinal sandwich the FA Cup third round match against non-league opposition next weekend). There’s no escaping the relentless schedule.

