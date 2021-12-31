Chelsea 1-1 Brighton, Player Ratings: Lukaku talks loudest on the pitch

1. ROMELU LUKAKU (7.4)

Lukaku’s in the news for some off the pitch things at the moment thanks to an interview he gave three weeks ago that’s been blown greatly out of proportion thanks in no small part to rumor-mongering click-merchants on social media, but on a much more important note, he’s also (starting to) make waves on the pitch as well.

In fact, he now has goals in back-to-back games, and in general has looked much more involved in our attack in the last two games since his return from injury and isolation, than he had earlier in the season — at least before visibly tiring, alongside most of the rest of the team. Perhaps that chat he had with Tuchel, you know the one about the team’s tactics and his role, has had its intended effect.

2. N’GOLO KANTÉ (6.9, sub)

Kanté’s arrival on the scene allowed Chelsea to regain control of the match, and until the dying moments, looked like would be the key change and difference between winning all three points and not winning all three points.

Alas.

3. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (6.6)

Here’s a telling stat: Rüdiger not only leads the team in minutes, he has over 400 minutes, or nearly 20 per cent more minutes, more than any other outfield player (Jorginho).

vs. BRIGHTON (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Lukaku (7.4)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kanté (6.9, sub), Rüdiger (6.6), Mendy (6.5), Mount (6.2), Azpilicueta (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Christensen (5.9), Chalobah (5.9, sub), James (5.7), Kovačić (5.5), Pulisic (5.3)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Jorginho (4.8), Alonso (4.8, sub), Hudson-Odoi (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

