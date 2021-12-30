Ben Chilwell undergoes ACL surgery; Reece James reportedly ‘out for a while’ as well

Chelsea are set to be without not only Ben Chilwell but Reece James as well for a while, as the former has now undergone surgery on his ACL while the latter has reportedly suffered a hamstring tear yesterday and will be “out for a while”.

The report does not specify the severity of James’ injury, but the wording would seem to indicate a higher grade of tear, which would rule him out for several weeks, if not months in the worst case. Even a minor grade hamstring tear can require multiple weeks, as we saw in the cases of Mateo Kovačić and Romelu Lukaku earlier this season.

Understand Reece James has indeed suffered a hamstring tear. He'll sadly be ruled out for a while.



Leaves Marcos Alonso as Chelsea's only recognised available wing-back going into Sunday's game against Liverpool. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has posted an update on his Instagram that his ACL surgery has been completed successfully, so now it’s time to start the long journey through rehab back to full fitness. That’s not a fun adventure by any means, but hopefully Chilly will crush it and be back in no time. (Well, 6-12 months.)