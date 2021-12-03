West Ham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Thomas Tuchel gambled with a weakened lineup against Watford midweek, and thanks to some good fortune (and the lack of meddling kids), got away with it, too, as Chelsea grabbed all three points at Vicarage Road to keep us a point clear at the top of the table.

To say that a better effort will be needed from the Blues tomorrow at the Olympic Stadium against West Ham United might be the understatement of the year.

Getting Reece James back from his ankle knock should be helpful in that cause, as should Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, and several others getting a rest on Wednesday.

This will be our third league game in seven days, which is a silly stretch, but we can look forward to a slightly more reasonable fixture list after this, with clear opportunities for rotation and rest. So just have to push through and get three points, which we haven’t done too often away against the Hammers lately.

