1. MASON MOUNT (7.9)

Mason Mount put on his finest Versace suit to join Chelsea’s Ballon d’Or watch party at the start of the week. He finished 19th, just like his number. No time like the right now to begin next year’s campaign then!

And Mount certainly made a big difference in this one — his first start in a couple weeks in what’s been a bit of a stop-start first few months of the season — directly involved in both goals, scoring one and setting up the other. He may not be as ever-present at the moment as he had been the past two seasons, but he remains a most important player in the team and hopefully this game and this performance will propel him to more consistent minutes and even better form.

2. ÉDOUARD MENDY (7.3)

Speaking of the Ballon d’Or, that useless award doubled down on their oversight by naming Gianluigi Donnarumma the best goalkeeper in the world, and voting him into the top ten of the main award as well. That Mendy didn’t even make the final shortlist for the latter is a travesty. Just to highlight the error of their ways, Mendy yet again saved out bacon with a couple excellent stops and interventions.

Hopefully his ankle is okay as well!

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.3)

Silva continues to amaze. He’s played a ton of minutes recently, which is a bit of a growing concern however.

vs. WATFORD (PL, A, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mount (7.9), Mendy (7.3), Silva (7.3, sub), Ziyech (7.3, sub), Havertz (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chalobah (6.8), Rüdiger (6.6), Christensen (6.5), Pulisic (6.0), Lukaku (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Alonso (5.9), Azpilicueta (5.7), Loftus-Cheek (5.5)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Saúl (3.1)

TOP 3

1. THIAGO SILVA (7.6)

2. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.1)

3. REECE JAMES (7.0)

vs. MANCHESTER UNITED (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.6), Rüdiger (7.1), James (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chalobah (6.7), Pulisic (6.7, sub), Ziyech (6.5), Hudson-Odoi (6.1), Mount (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Loftus-Cheek (5.9), Mendy (5.8), Lukaku (5.8, sub), Jorginho (5.7), Alonso (5.5), Werner (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

TOP 3

1. REECE JAMES (9.5)

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.8)

3. TREVOH CHALOBAH (8.7)

vs. JUVENTUS (CL, H, W 4-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): James (9.5)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.8), Chalobah (8.7), Hudson-Odoi (8.4), Jorginho (8.2), Rüdiger (8.1), Ziyech (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Loftus-Cheek (7.8, sub), Mendy (7.7), Werner (7.6, sub), Chilwell (7.5), Kanté (7.3), Pulisic (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Azpilicueta (6.8, sub), Mount (6.5, sub), Saúl (6.4, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

