Chelsea confirm John Terry ‘coaching consultancy role’ at Academy

Assistant to the regional manager

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Molde - UEFA Youth League - 1st Round - First Leg - Cobham Training Centre Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

For a period of nearly two decades, John Terry was the one and only Chelsea Academy graduate to have made the jump to first-team football at the club. That he was a homegrown player, one of our own, and an inspiration in that regard to many who followed, only added to what turned out to be perhaps the legendariest of legendary careers at the club.

It’s therefore quite appropriate that he would make his Chelsea return in a post-playing capacity at the Academy first, with both the club and JT himself confirming today that he will be taking up a “coaching consultancy role” in the new year. The role will include “on-field coaching” as well as “coaching discussions with colleagues” while also mentoring Academy players and supporting “parent dialogue”. As reported before, the role will only be part-time however, with Terry hoping to “develop my own coaching skills and ambitions alongside other commitments”.

Academy chief Neil Bath expects JT to provide a positive impact with his mentorship.

“We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy.

“It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building. He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

-Neil Bath; source: Chelsea FC

Captain. Leader. Legend. Mentor.

Welcome back, JT!

