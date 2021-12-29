Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We begin the second half of the Premier League season in this one, while also starting a grueling monthlong stretch of games across three competitions, including games against both Liverpool and Manchester City that will determine whether we stay in the title race. Of course, if we fail to win today, we might be out of it anyway — City also play tonight, away to Brentford.

Tuchel has opted for a strong lineup as one would expect, with a surprising nod for Christian Pulisic at left wing-back (as per the official tweet) — he can probably (hopefully) keep up with Lamptey! UPDATE: it’s actually James who’s on the left; Pulisic on the right.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c) | James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Pulisic | Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Kanté, Saúl, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup (3-4-3):

Sanchez | Cucurella, Burn, Veltman | March, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey | Mac Allister, Maupay, Moder

Substitutes from: Steele, Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson

Date / Time: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Mike Dean (on pitch); Kevin Friend (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Amazon Prime (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

