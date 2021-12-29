There’s little time to celebrate the vital three points against Aston Villa from Sunday, as Chelsea take on Brighton & Hove Albion just 72 hours later. While there is good news in further returnees from the COVID “cluster” at the team, more potential injuries suffered over the weekend haven’t necessarily lifted spirits too much.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community once again made the customary choices in Édouard Mendy in goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga (7%), and the 3-4-3 formation over its 3-5-2 (13%) counterpart.

Thiago Silva will miss (at the very least) this game after being forced off on Sunday with a potential hamstring injury, so it’s a returning Andreas Christensen to the rescue at the back, alongside Antonio Rüdiger and Trevoh Chalobah. Whether Christensen or Chalobah would play the central role in this case is up for debate.

There’s little debate about Reece James and Marcos Alonso continuing at wing-back however, with Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta (44%) remaining a firm second choice.

Though N’Golo Kanté (10%) was back in training yesterday, the uncertainty of his status after getting substituted due to a knock at the weekend has meant that the community didn’t take any risks here. So the midfield ends up a combination of Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić, with Saúl Ñíguez (10%) a distant third and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (1%) seemingly still ruled out with injury.

The heroes against Aston Villa were Callum Hudson-Odoi from the start and Romelu Lukaku off the bench, and they get rightfully rewarded with starts here. Kai Havertz (16%) and Hakim Ziyech (19%) have trained ahead of the game, but they join Christian Pulisic (36%) on the bench for now. Mason Mount therefore completes the front three.

3-4-3 (81%)

Mendy (93%) | Rüdiger (96%), Christensen (91%), Chalobah (68%) | Alonso (76%), Jorginho (92%), Kovačić (92%), James (94%) | Hudson-Odoi (67%), Lukaku (94%), Mount (85%)