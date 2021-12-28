Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea are back in action tomorrow, for the final time in 2021, as we move past the exact halfway point of the season and begin the back half with fixture number 20. We are six points off the top and level with Liverpool for second. The title may be looking unlikely at the moment, but if we can put together a good run ... who knows. Manchester City might stumble at some point, as unlikely as that may seem.

In any case, after a disappointing, frustrating, and unfortunate run, we’ve put together back-to-back away wins while still battling injuries and infections and inconsistency. That’s something to build on, certainly, in terms of both confidence and form — especially with Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovačić both starting to approach full fitness.

And while Ben Chilwell’s now officially out for the season, there was some good news from the training ground today as well, with N’Golo Kanté (knock) and Kai Havertz (COVID) both returning. Unfortunately, there is no news of Thiago Silva (knock) or Timo Werner (COVID) or Ruben Loftus-Cheek (injury) doing the same.

