Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

Overview

After a rough stretch, Chelsea showed signs of returning to our best in a routine 3-1 win against Aston Villa. While the win by itself was already very encouraging, the most positive aspect of the game was the return to fitness (and form) of Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The first half showed many of our recent weaknesses, such as misusing Christian Pulisic and lacking a focal point as a result. Lukaku’s introduction turned the game on its head, with the striker simply too good for Mings and Konsa. The injuries suffered by Kanté and Silva slightly dampened the mood but Tuchel sounded somewhat optimistic that they can return soon.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

After a run of misfortune where most of our attackers and midfielders were ruled out, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel. The team welcomed back two of our three best players in Kanté and Lukaku and, provided they stay fit, we can look forward to putting together a strong run of form. This team’s prospects lie squarely on the shoulders of three players — Mount, Kanté and Lukaku — and it is imperative we keep them fit and firing.

With the exception of Ben Chilwell, almost every member of the starting XI is approaching availability. The onus is now on Tuchel to maintain the right balance between rotating to preserve fitness and maintaining continuity in the lineup.

RATING: 7.5

Édouard Mendy — GK

Could have done better for Villa’s goal. His distribution — both over long and short ranges — appears to be trending upwards again.

RATING: 6

Reece James — RWB

Had a quiet game by his recent standards despite good ball progression numbers. Never got into his rhythm in the final third and was sloppy without the ball, often ending up in the wrong positions.

Stats of note

11 progressive passes - 1st

4 clearances - 1st

4 interceptions - T-1st

7 progressive carries - 2nd

2 aerial duels won (3 contested) - T-2nd

8 passes into final third - 3rd

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

Trevoh Chalobah — RCB

Made a few crucial interventions in the box but looked shaky against Watkins’ relentless intensity.

Stats of note

2 shots blocked - T-1st

3 interceptions - T-2nd

2 clearances - T-2nd

RATING: 6

Thiago Silva — CB

Was outstanding on the ball, pinging passes with ridiculous ease, and defended the box as resolutely as ever. His durability at his age was penciled in as a point to be highlighted for this article ... only for him to get injured.

Stats of note

2 shots blocked - T-1st

12 passes into final third - 2nd

2 clearances - T-2nd

7 progressive passes - 3rd

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Looked solid, enjoying a routine afternoon of ball-progression and intense defending in the final third. We will greatly miss his ability on the ball if he decides to leave the club.

Stats of note

14 passes into final third - 1st

3 tackles - T-1st

3 interceptions - T-2nd

2 clearances - T-2nd

RATING: 7

Marcos Alonso — LWB

This performance was a considerable improvement on some of his recent outings, looking active in the final third and solid defensively. His incisiveness is not at its peak levels yet but this was a good display nonetheless.

Stats of note

2 key passes - 1st

8 progressive carries - 1st

4 interceptions - T-1st

7 touches in box - T-1st

3 carries into final third - T-1st

10 progressive passes received - 2nd

9 loose-ball recoveries - 2nd

3 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

2 clearances - T-2nd

2 aerial duels won (3 contested) - T-2nd

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 7

N’Golo Kanté — RCM

Had an outstanding display until he suffered a contact injury around the hour mark. Passed the ball well, took up some aggressive receiving positions and was very active defensively. Kanté is the best midfielder in the world when he is fit; it is a travesty that he is not fit often.

Stats of note

4 passes into box - 1st

3 tackles - T-1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

3 carries into final third - T-1st

10 progressive passes - 2nd

3 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

3 interceptions - T-2nd

RATING: 8

Jorginho — LCM

Had a solid if unspectacular game in open-play. Moved the ball well without taking a leading role in terms of ball-progression while holding position defensively. Showed excellent composure to score two penalties past one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Stats of note

2 goals

12 loose-ball recoveries - 1st

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Mason Mount — RW/R-AM

Like Reece, Mount had an off-night — his second in consecutive league games. Like most of Mount’s recent poor performances, this was down to a lack of execution rather than intent.

Stats of note

23 pressures - 1st

7 touches in box - T-1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

2 shots - 2nd

9 progressive passes received - 3rd

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 6

Christian Pulisic – CF

Pulisic was asked to go up against two physically imposing defenders and predictably struggled in duels. While it feels like beating a dead horse, there really is not much he can do about his recent form. While he might be suited to a central role in the long run, he has never been a conventional No.9.

Stats of note

15 progressive passes received - 1st

18 pressures - 2nd

6 progressive carries - 3rd

2 passes into box - T-3rd

RATING: 6

Callum Hudson-Odoi – LW/L-AM

Had a very mixed game. Firstly, the positives — he played an important role in all 3 goals as the direct provider or in build-up. However, he missed a very easy chance and while his patience was crucial in unlocking Villa’s defence, it veered on lethargy at times in the second half. He was also not at his best in terms of 1v1 duels or ball-progression.

Stats of note

1 assist

3 shots - 1st

3 tackles - T-1st

3 passes into box - 2nd

3 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

17 pressures - 3rd

RATING: 7

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (46th minute) – Ran Villa ragged, showcasing great intelligence to make the run for his goal and then brute physicality to win the penalty. For all the negative talk about his form, Lukaku’s non-penalty goal rate is almost on par with his Inter record. The next step for us is to involve him more in general play and let him take penalties, like every elite striker in the business.

Stats of note

1 goal

4 shot-creating actions - 1st

2 carries into box - 1st

3 aerial duels won (3 contested) - 1st

7 touches in box - T-1st

RATING: 8

Andreas Christensen (52nd minute) – Replaced Silva and did a good job holding the fort.

Stats of note

2 clearances - T-2nd

Mateo Kovačić (63rd minute) – Took another step towards reaching peak match fitness but could not contribute as his usual levels, which is totally normal.

Stats of note

3 carries into final third - T-1st

8 loose-ball recoveries - 3rd