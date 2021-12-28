Chelsea win Best Men’s Club of the Year for 2021 at Globe Soccer Awards

Chelsea have received one more accolade following a historic year for the club, after being named the Best Men’s Club of the Year at the 2021 Globe Soccer Awards.

Led by Thomas Tuchel in his first season as head coach, Chelsea won their second Champions League in 2021 – now they have been rightfully chosen for the Globe Soccer’s Best Men’s Club of the Year. @chelseafc @socios @dubaisc #chelseafc #WeAreSocios #BeMoreThanAFan #globesoccer — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

The Globe Soccer Awards, which are held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are organized by the European Club Association (ECA) in conjunction with the European Association of Player’s Agents (EFAA) and delivered by the organization Globe Soccer. Their first prize ceremony was held in 2010. The awards ceremony is preceded by the the Dubai International Sports Conference.

Kylian Mbappe won the Best Men’s Player of the Year award, while Robert Lewandowski received awards for Fans’ Player of the Year and Best Goal Scorer of the Year. Alexia Putellas was adjudged to be the Best Woman Player of the Year. Antonio Conte, Luís Figo, Eric Abidal, Fabio Capello, Francesco Totti, Gennaro Gattuso and Iker Casillas were amongst this year’s judges.

Chelsea won only one award at the event, despite having nominees across multiple categories, with Samantha Kerr nominated for the Best Women’s Player of the Year, César Azpilicueta and Antonio Rüdiger up for the Best Defender of the Year, Edouard Mendy nominated for Best Goalkeeper of the Year, Thomas Tuchel for Best Coach of the Year, while we were also up for the Best Women’s Club of the Year award.

Nevertheless, it is still good to see the club receive some recognition for its efforts on the pitch in the last year, and hopefully, the new year will prove to be just as fruitful.

Congratulations to the club!