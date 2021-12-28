 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Hilario: Tuesday

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League - Villa Park Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

AGAIN

MEDICAL

HMM

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...