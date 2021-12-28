The Daily Hilario: Tuesday

AGAIN
Jorginho has scored nine penalties for Chelsea this season— GOAL (@goal) December 26, 2021
He's now the club's current top goalscorer. pic.twitter.com/oD0guZA2E3
MEDICAL
Ferrán Torres day. The Spanish winger undergoes his medical today morning and then he will sign as new Barcelona player. Paperworks completed between City and Barça. #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021
Official announcement in place. No Sterling, no Ziyech - Barça will only sign Ferrán in that position. pic.twitter.com/hhuTY972Hc
HMM
Ralf Rangnick says Martial wants to leave: “He explained to me he has been @ManUtd for seven years + feels is right time for a change + to go somewhere else. This is understandable. As far as I know, there has been no offer from other club. As long as this is case, he will stay.”— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 26, 2021
