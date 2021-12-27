Chelsea legend John Terry has been out of a job since he left his role as assistant manager at Aston Villa in July. There was an expectation that he would subsequently move into a head coaching position, but that has not come to pass.

Now, six months later, Terry’s set to take up an unspecified “role” with the Chelsea Academy instead in the new year. That’s according to a report from the Athletic, which claims that JT will be involved on a part-time basis but does not specify an exact role. Terry will apparently also continue to work towards his personal ambition of becoming a first-team manager, with Ashley Cole and former Chelsea assistant Paul Clement already tabbed as possible members of his managerial team.

Piece from earlier with @greggevans40 on John Terry taking a role at the #CFC academy in the new year. It is a part time position while he continues to pursue his ambition to get a permanent managerial position. #AVLCHE

Terry had been a regular visitor at Cobham already this season, and obviously has a close relationship with the club, including the aforementioned Cole (who’s also involved as a youth coach), plus technical advisor Petr Čech, loanee liaison Carlo Cudicini, and head of youth development Neil Bath. His desire to return apparently stems from his keep learning and not just sit idly by and play a lot of golf and spend his money on NFTs.