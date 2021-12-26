Tuchel ‘not fully happy’ with recent Chelsea results but remains confident

Despite the rousing 2-0 victory in the League Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday, Chelsea’s results of late have not been too stellar. In fact, in the Premier League, they’ve been rather mediocre, with eleven points dropped in our last eight matches since the start of November. That’s seen us fall not only out of first place, but behind Manchester City by six points — not an insurmountable lead technically, but fairly close to one practically, given City’s rampant form (eight straight wins).

Still, the problem for head coach Thomas Tuchel has been more to do with luck and injuries than any inherent systematic failings. Whether he’s entirely right about that or not is almost besides the point — after all, much of the small margins that can decide game often come from intangibles like confidence or belief.

“We’re in a fine place, we’re not fully happy with the results we had in the home games. I really focus on the home games Burnley, Everton and Man United where it was not necessary. We were more unlucky than anything else so we are not fully happy with that but we are confident and we have the right to stay confident. “We are competitive, we struggle with a lot of injuries in key positions, we struggle with Covid in key positions. The team is a great team, the club is a top club and happy to be part of it. We will keep on pushing and I am happy to be involved on Boxing Day for the first time.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Tuchel joked about surviving Christmas this year — unlike last, when he was fired by PSG just a couple days after Boxing Day — but in order to do so safely, results will have to improve a bit.

No time like the present to begin!