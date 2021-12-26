Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Happy Boxing Day!

It’s time to unwrap the present that Chelsea are giving us this year.

Will it be a nice? Will it be lame? Have we been good? Or have been naughty? We’re about to find out. Manchester City are absolutely destroying Leicester City (UPDATE: Leicester have made it close!) while Liverpool’s game has been postponed. Arsenal, in fourth, are also winning.

Appropriately, Tuchel has selected as strong a lineup as available to him, with Lukaku only fit for the bench but Kanté getting the start in midfield.

Here we go!

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-3-3):

Martínez | Targett, Mings (c), Konsa, Cash | J.Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Sanson | Buendía, Ings, Watkins

Substitutes from: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Traoré, Trézéguet, El Ghazi, Davis

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Jorginho (c), Kanté, James | Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovačić, Saúl, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku

Date / Time: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm; 11pm IST

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Referee: Martin Atkinson (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!