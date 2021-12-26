Former Chelsea academy graduate Jérémie Boga is set to move to Atalanta from Sassuolo in January, subject to a medical and final signatures. Atalanta have been long-term admirers of Boga and had already tried to sign him last summer. They are now finally about to get their man for €22m (plus €2m in bonuses), as per Gianluca Di Marzio and various other sources.

Boga was also courted by Napoli as well as Shakhtar Donetsk, who are managed by his former manager, Roberto De Zerbi, but the 24-year-old was insistent on staying in Italy.

Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo to Atalanta, confirmed and here we go! Done deal and agreement reached today between clubs. Final fee will be around €22m plus add ons. #transfers



Boga will be in Bergamo in the next hours for medical and contract signing. Here we go. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/92QwlqnNze — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2021

Since joining Sassuolo from Chelsea in 2018, Boga has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 102 appearances. Chelsea had a €10-15m buy-back clause at one point, but that was bought out by Sassuolo last year — for perhaps as low as just €6m.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard is not expected to leave Real Madrid in the winter, but may very well do so in the summer. According to Cadena COPE, Real Madrid have started listening to offers.

In fact, a return to a former club — no, not Chelsea — has been mooted in recent days, after Lille president Olivier Letang appeared to open the doors for him.

“Hazard back to Lille? It is not impossible. “I’ll go to Spain if necessary. It may seem impossible. Obviously, Hazard is an incredible player with a lot of quality. Right now, he is a Real Madrid player and has a contract with that club.” -Olivier Letang; source: L’Equipe Soir via Marca

According to Marca, Real would be interested in doing a part-exchange with Lille for Jonathan David, although one wonders how Lille would going about matching Hazard’s weekly wages of around €400-500k.