The traditional Boxing Day fixture sees Chelsea take on a Steven Gerrard-less Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Blues’ situation has improved a bit on the injury/COVID front, and the return of several key players not only provides us with more options, but should also give us a much needed boost in morale after a period of continuous bad news.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community didn’t make any surprise moves for this one as Kepa Arrizabalaga (13%) makes way for Édouard Mendy, as expected. There is no change in formation either, with the 3-5-2 (13%) racking up the usual amount of interest.

At the back, the trusty trio of Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah get the nod, with Andreas Christensen (28%) only recently returned from injury. César Azpilicueta (23%) has been underwhelming at wing-back as of late, so it’s no surprise that Reece James not only gets the nod, but leads all players in voting. Marcos Alonso continues to have no real competition on the other flank.

We finally have some options in midfield, but it’s the main duo of Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté who get the nod, with Mateo Kovacic (49%) getting eased back in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (1%) remains out with a knock while young Harvey Vale (9%) collects more votes than Saúl Ñíguez (7%) and Ross Barkley (1%) combined.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (38%) and Romelu Lukaku have rejoined the squad in training, but it’s only the latter who’s thrown back into the mix. He’s joined by Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. With Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech (5%) unavailable, there are very few other options other than maybe academy player Jude Soonsup-Bell (3%).

3-4-3 (82 %)

Mendy (87%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (95%), Chalobah (62%) | Alonso (78%), Jorginho (73%), Kanté (83%), James (98%) | Pulisic (68%), Lukaku (81%), Mount (96%)