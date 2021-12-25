Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea’s squad situation looks a bit better as we head into a Boxing Day match at Aston Villa — assuming it goes ahead, unlike the three other Premier League matches that have already been postponed fort his round.

Not only did Thomas Tuchel get to rest several key first-team players midweek, we also saw the returns of Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Andreas Christensen to training on Thursday, the latter from injury and the other two from isolation. While they may not be fit enough to start, they should be available for the matchday squad.

Unfortunately, neither Timo Werner nor Kai Havertz were able to rejoin just yet, while the fitness of Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unknown. Neither featured in the matchday squad on Wednesday, when three teenagers were handed debuts (Vale, Soonsup-Bell, and Simons) while two others were on the bench (Hall, Webster). They remained training with the first-team on Thursday, which may be the case for a bit longer going forward given our fixtures and fitness concerns.

