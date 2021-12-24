Hakim Ziyech confirmed out of Morocco squad for Africa Cup of Nations

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is set to start in just over two weeks, running January 9 through February 6, and while that means that we will have to make do without Édouard Mendy after (probably) the Liverpool game on January 2, the same won’t be the case for Hakim Ziyech.

As confirmed yesterday, Ziyech has been left out of the Morocco squad, having fallen out over the summer with their head coach, Vahid Halilhodžić, who had accused him of faking an injury to get out of playing a friendly immediately following out Champions League final victory in May,

Evidently the situation has not changed since, despite the Moroccan FA’s peacekeeping efforts. Halilhodžić in the meantime has also claimed that Ziyech wouldn’t be fit enough to handle the heat of Cameroon, which is just more petty nonsense.

The upshot of it all is that Ziyech will get to stay with us in January, and I’m certainly not going to complain about that!