The Daily Hilario: Friday

HMM
Pep on Ferran Torres: "We are not a club like other clubs when players want to leave and the owner says stay. If they want to leave because they feel they will be happier in another place, they have to go. I am happy for him."— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 23, 2021
POSTPONED
#LUFC are disappointed to confirm that our Boxing Day fixture with Liverpool has been postponed following new COVID cases— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 23, 2021
TRADITION
Ralf: "To play in England on Boxing Day, [around the] 30th December and January 2nd is a big tradition.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2021
"I'm looking forward to that, it's the first time in my coaching career that I will be part of it." #MUFC | #NEWMUN
