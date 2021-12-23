Despite several postponements in recent days due to COVID-19 outbreaks in several Premier League clubs, the competition is still on and going ahead with two matches to close out the month. The next one for Chelsea is a trip to Birmingham, as visitors to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Boxing Day (i.e. December 26th).
And just a few days before the trip, we have some welcome returns to the training grounds at Cobham. Today the trio of Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku made their way back to the pitch — the first returning from injury, and the latter two after negative COVID-19 tests.
Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel decided to stick to conjoined training. Therefore the main squad is still training with the under-23 team, with those available taking part in the works today ahead of our meeting with Villa.
Chelsea have Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi and Christensen back in training. On top of that, the academy players have stuck around in uncertain Covid times. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 23, 2021
Here are a few select pictures from today’s training session:
- Dion Rankine and Callum Hudson-Odoi Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- More CHO Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Romelu Lukaku and Lewis Hall Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- More Lukaku, with Josh Brooking Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- More CHO, with Jayden Wareham Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Lukaku and George McEachran Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
And a few more pics can be seen at Chelsea’s official website, featuring Christensen, Kanté et al..
