Chelsea drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in League Cup semifinal

Chelsea have reached the semifinals of the League Cup (i.e. Carabao Cup) for the first time since the 2017-18 season with tonight’s excellent 2-0 win at Brentford, which featured three full debuts from Academy players and plenty of rotation overall to save our legs and fitness. It was truly a win-win.

Our reward for that triumph will now be a date with Tottenham Hotspur, who dispatched West Ham United today. Incidentally, the last time we met Spurs in a cup semifinal, Antonio Conte was on the Chelsea touchline.

The other semifinal will be between Arsenal and Liverpool, who staged a late-late show against Leicester City before prevailing on penalties. Arsenal easily beat third-division Sunderland in their semifinal yesterday.

Despite the current pandemic conditions, the semifinal is still scheduled as a two-legged affair — hopefully they will reconsider and make this just a one-off game like last year — with the first legs set to take place January 4-5 (Chelsea home) and the second legs to follow a week later, on January 11-12. (This means that we will be playing Spurs three times in January, with a league match also set for the 23rd.)