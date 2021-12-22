Overview

Chelsea’s latest disappointing result did not have much to do with the quality of play. We were made to play despite being rocked by positive tests and in such a case, the team cannot be faulted. We lost players to positive cases on the morning of the game and the league still deemed it fair for us to continue playing — there really is no cure to idiocy like that.

From a statistical perspective, there is not much to be gleaned from a game like this. Plenty of players were poor — and therefore received low ratings — but it is unfair to expect them to be at their best considering the circumstances. On paper, this result is no different to other frustrating ones recently but in reality, this was not a normal game.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

For perhaps the first time in Tuchel’s time at Chelsea, he lost his cool during media duty and rightly so. The team had no business stepping on the pitch and were asked to do so despite the possible health consequences. The team looked disjointed and unfocused — something they or Tuchel cannot be blamed for.

It would have been nice to see some younger players given a chance rather than use just 6 substitutes — especially since they were fit and available — but it is what is is.

RATING: 6.5

Édouard Mendy — GK

Made one important save but not much else. His distribution appears to have declined slightly and it is certainly something to keep an eye on.

RATING: 6.5

Reece James — RWB

Progressed the ball well but could not provide his usual level of dynamism in final third.

Stats of note

2 passes into box - T-1st

10 progressive passes - T-1st

3 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - 2nd

2 carries into final third - T-3rd

11 loose-ball recoveries - T-2nd

RATING: 6.5

César Azpilicueta — RCB

It is somewhat tricky to assess his performance. He looked very uncomfortable on the pitch, especially in terms of distribution, but his numbers look excellent. All said and done, the sheer volume of progressive actions warrant a decent rating.

Stats of note

10 passes into final third - 1st

17 progressive carries - 1st

10 progressive passes - T-1st

13 pressures - 3rd

3 aerial duels won (3 contested) - T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Thiago Silva — CB

Looked excellent as always defensively. His ball-progression could have been slightly better considering how frequently he had the ball, the amount of space he had and his usual quality.

Stats of note

2 shots blocked - 1st

7 clearances - 1st

14 loose-ball recoveries - 1st

9 passes into final third - 2nd

14 progressive carries - 2nd

4 aerial duels won (5 contested) - 2nd

RATING: 7.5

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Had an off-night in terms of carrying the ball forward, although his passing was broadly a positive. Was among our most active defenders close to goal, harrying opponents and disrupting moves.

Stats of note

5 aerial duels won (6 contested) - 1st

7 progressive passes - 2nd

6 passes into final third - T-3rd

3 clearances - T-2nd

RATING: 7

Marcos Alonso — LWB

Looked above-par defensively but his offensive fall-off is a major concern. This is not the Marcos Alonso we are used to seeing. However, he has not really received a ton of good passes in recent games.

Stats of note

15 pressures - 1st

5 interceptions - 1st

4 tackles - T-1st

2 shot-creating actions - 2nd

3 clearances - T-2nd

11 loose-ball recoveries - T-2nd

3 aerial duels won (3 contested) - T-3rd

RATING: 7

N’Golo Kanté — RCM

Played like he never got injured, imposing his will on the game and standing above everyone else on the pitch. He could have done slightly better with a late chance but this was a tremendous display overall.

Stats of note

2 shots - T-1st

2 passes into box - T-1st

4 successful dribbles (5 attempted) - T-1st

3 tackles - 2nd

4 interceptions - 2nd

3 touches in box - 2nd

5 carries into final third - 2nd

11 progressive passes received - T-2nd

RATING: 8

Trevoh Chalobah — LCM

Arguably his worst game this season — with injuries and a new position acting as mitigating factors. Was consistently a step behind play and was reactive rather than proactive. To make things worse, he got injured as well.

Stats of note

3 interceptions - T-3rd

RATING: 6

Mason Mount — RW/R-AM

The intent was there in terms of finding pockets of space to pass into but the execution was missing. There is a difference between being active and being effective and Mount was firmly the former. He can, and will, do a lot better.

What might have been a good game for others was just an average performance from Mount.

Stats of note

4 shot-creating actions - 1st

3 key passes - 1st

8 carries into final third - 1st

18 progressive passes received - 1st

2 shots - T-1st

4 tackles - T-1st

6 touches in box - T-1st

14 pressures - 2nd

10 progressive carries - 3rd

RATING: 6.5

Christian Pulisic – CF

Should have done a lot better with a late chance but this was another game where he was put in an unfair situation. While the performance was poor, he deserves credit for taking on a difficult assignment without creating a fuss.

Stats of note

2 carries into box - 1st

6 touches in box - T-1st

11 progressive passes received - T-2nd

RATING: 6

Hakim Ziyech – LW/L-AM

After some encouraging high-volume games, this was a bump in the road. Ziyech was nowhere near as active and forward-thinking as we needed him to be and was rightly taken off.

Stats of note

2 passes into box - T-1st

4 successful dribbles (6 attempted) - T-1st

2 carries into final third - T-3rd

RATING: 6

Substitutes

Saúl Ñíguez (46th minute) – Had his best showing for the club, finally looking confident despite the occasional mistake.

Stats of note

6 passes into final third - T-3rd

3 interceptions - T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

Mateo Kovačić (65th minute) – Looked rusty, as one would expect from a player who has been injured and infected recently.

Stats of note

3 carries into final third - T-2nd