Wolves 0-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Silva and Kanté excel but the attack falters

1. THIAGO SILVA (7.7)

As we approach the halfway point of the season, it’s surely fair to say that not only has Thiago Silva been just as excellent as last season, but that he’s actually been even better — and also playing more minutes and often on just three-day rests.

In fact, while this is only his third Man of the Match performance, he has the highest average rating of any player on the team. Incidentally, the players second and third are the players third and second, respectively, in this top three.

2. N’GOLO KANTÉ (7.5)

Kanté missed our last six games, but he looked very good on his return, shaking off the rust quickly and growing in stature as we improved as a team in the second half. The fact that we kept our first clean sheet in seven games probably wasn’t entirely coincidence either!

3. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (6.6)

Toni & Thiago over the past year — surely one of the most dynamite defensive partnerships we’ve seen at Chelsea, and that’s saying something. (Even if technically it’s always a trio back there.)

vs. WOLVES (PL, A, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.7), Kanté (7.5)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Rüdiger (6.6), Mendy (6.5), Kovačić (6.3, sub), Mount (6.1), Saúl (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.9), Azpilicueta (5.9), Chalobah (5.6), Pulisic (5.5), Alonso (5.4)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Ziyech (4.9, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL