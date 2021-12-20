 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full cadre of youth called up ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup quarterfinal against Brentford

Reinforcements have arrived

By David Pasztor Updated
Chelsea Training
Alfie Gilchrist (and Jorginho)
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea’s next scheduled game is the League Cup quarterfinal against Brentford on Wednesday, and as things stand at the moment, that’s still set to go ahead. Brentford have not played in a week and a half as they’ve been dealing with a COVID outbreak, seeing their Premier League matches against Manchester United and Southampton postponed, but it looks like they will be able to contest this game.

Of course, Chelsea have been dealing with our own COVID issues as well, though evidently not on a substantial enough level to get the league to postpone our game over the weekend. And so we’ve soldiered on, amid isolations, injuries, and overloads.

One thing that was a bit baffling was our seeming reluctance to call-up players from the Development Squad — especially with youth games scheduled at the moment — but it looks like we’ve finally given in.

While not officially confirmed by the club, it sounds (and in part looks like, based on a few images from the training ground today) like we brought in a dozen youngsters for training, who were joined by a few older players not recovering from the weekend’s efforts, including Ross Barkley, Jorginho (apparently NOT posivite after all), and Malang Sarr.

Those present reportedly include goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, defender Xavier Mbuyamba, midfielders Lewis Baker and Harvey Vale, and forward Bryan Fiabema. A few lesser known youngsters joining them include Josh Brooking and Alfie Gilchrist (both defenders), Joe Haigh and Xavier Simons (both midfielders), Dion Rankine (wing-back), and Jay Wareham (striker). Highly rated Lewis Hall, just 17, was also there.

Here are a few pictures as well:

  Xavier Simons & Malang Sarr
  Jorginho & Josh Brooking, with Lewis Hall in the background
  Joe Haigh & Harvey Vale with Sarr looking on
  Alfie Gilchrist & Jay Wareham

