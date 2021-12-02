The Daily Hilario: Thursday

HMM
Klopp bemused by Salah's place in Ballon d'Or voting - and how Lewandowski didn't win it. pic.twitter.com/5AUAfcEutN— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 30, 2021
OOF
4 - Newcastle are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign – all of the previous three were relegated (Swindon 1993-94, QPR 2012-13, Sheffield United 2020-21). Omens. pic.twitter.com/oxi52vGTCg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2021
WOW
15 - Leeds have successfully converted each of their last 15 Premier League penalties, since Alan Smith failed to score from the spot against Blackburn in September 2002. Cucumber. pic.twitter.com/z3At1lSoWQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2021
Loading comments...