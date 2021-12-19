It looks like we’re still going ahead with this game — after Chelsea’s request to postpone got denied — and the task at hand remains as important as ever. Three points and staying in the title race as we approach the halfway point of the league (as currently scheduled).

Chelsea requested the game be postponed on the basis there will have to be players on the bench who are not fit enough to play. PL rejected on basis they ruled Chelsea have 14 players available for the game. Believe Chelsea had two further positives yesterday and one today #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 19, 2021

Given the list of unavailable players, Tuchel once again doesn’t have much choice, and we have absolutely no one left for the bench. One does wonder why we haven’t called up any youth or reserves players?

Here we go!

Wolves starting lineup (3-5-2):

Sá | Saïss, Coady (c), Kilman | Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Hoever | Podence, Jiménez

Substitutes from: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Trincao, Semedo, Traoré, Cundle, Bueno

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Chalobah, Kanté, James | Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovačić, Saúl, Barkley

Date / Time: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Kevin Friend (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!