Despite more than half of this weekend’s Premier League games postponed due to COVID, Chelsea’s match against Wolverhampton is still set to go ahead today. A run of poor results and injury concerns have now been joined by another COVID outbreak, which means that we will have to make do with very limited resources.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There’s not much to say about the formation and goalkeeping choices of the WAGNH community. Kepa Arrizabalaga (10%) can’t get near Édouard Mendy; the same goes for the 3-5-2’s (14%) chances of getting ahead of the 3-4-3. Water is wet.

Trevoh Chalobah is finally back and rejoins Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger in the back three, relegating Andreas Christensen (60%) to the bench alongside with César Azpilicueta (37%) and Malang Sarr (1%). Marcos Alonso and Reece James remain unchallenged at wing back — quite literally as there’s nobody else left.

While there might not be much good news, N’Golo Kanté’s inclusion in the match day squad gives at least a little something to be happy about. The problem is that Ruben Lofuts-Cheek (8%) picked up some kind of injury and Jorginho (24%) is a major doubt. This means that Mason Mount has to move back into the pivot as nobody really wanted to call Saúl (10%). We now know (a barely fit) Mateo Kovačić might just start, but that wasn’t apparent at the time of voting.

Talking of depleted numbers, Chelsea currently have only Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic healthy and available at forward. Ross Barkley (24%) is the only other option, though we might just see the odd Academy player come up to sit on the bench, too. (One can only hope.)

3-4-3 (77%)

Mendy (89%) | Rüdiger (97%), Silva (80%), Chalobah (66%) | Alonso (71%), Mount (97%), Kanté (89%), James (98%) | Pulisic (70%), Havertz (93%), Ziyech (72%)