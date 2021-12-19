The Daily Hilario: Sunday

FURIOUS
Brighton are still furious that they were refused a postponement against Wolves.— Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) December 18, 2021
They feel they've been punished for acting swiftly in trying to control Covid numbers. #BHAFC
RECORD
43 – Bayern München’s Robert Lewandowski has scored 43 #Bundesliga goals in 2021, setting a new record for the most goals scored within a single calendar year in the competition. Unstoppable. #FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/eP0fCDU3GM— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 17, 2021
HMM
"The fairness of the competition can be altered."— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 17, 2021
Mikel Arteta has asked for clarity on why recent Premier League fixtures have been allowed to be postponed after #AFC's opening game of the season against Brentford went ahead with four players testing positive for Covid. pic.twitter.com/3RhrQlwpy4
