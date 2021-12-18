After yet another immensely frustrating result midweek — is it time to lower our expectations? — Chelsea are now four points off the top, which doesn’t sound like much, but Manchester City seem invincible and Liverpool are not far off that level either. Chelsea, on the other hand, are definitely not.

We’ve certainly not been helped by injuries and now a mini COVID outbreak — evidently not big enough for the Premier League to postpone our game(s), but certainly big enough to cause considerable team selection headaches especially as three of the four play in attack: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. If we’re lucky, they’ll be available again for Boxing Day.

Overworked midfield Jorginho is dealing with a nagging back injury, which has flared up again, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a couple knocks on Thursday, which have put his participation tomorrow in doubt as well.

In better news, Mateo Kovačić is back in training and Kai Havertz returned a negative PCR test after being held out on Thursday out of an abundance of caution. N’Golo Kanté is also making progress in regaining match fitness.

