Chelsea 1-1 Everton, Player Ratings: Mason Mount scores again, continues good form

1. MASON MOUNT (7.2)

Another Man of the Match for Mason Mount, who scored for the fourth Premier League match on the bounce and has now taken the clear in our goalscoring charts for the season. It’s unfortunate that we’ve not made Mount’s good form translate into consistently good results on the pitch — that’s been a defining feature of this team over the past couple years: we need Mount to be at his best, but we also need to support him properly.

2. THIAGO SILVA (6.7)

Silva nearly won it at the end with a set piece header, but otherwise he hardly put a foot wrong, as usual.

3. REECE JAMES (6.4)

James’s continuing to play his hybrid wing-back/midfield position, popping anywhere and everywhere, which is good. His early sitter miss unfortunately did set the tone in terms of finishing for us in this one.

vs. EVERTON (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mount (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.7), James (6.4), Rüdiger (6.2), Jorginho (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mendy (5.9), Ziyech (5.8), Loftus-Cheek (5.5), Azpilicueta (5.3), Pulisic (5.2)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Alonso (4.9), Chalobah (4.8, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Barkley (3.8, sub)

FOOTBALLER IN NAME ONLY (1.0-2.9) — Saúl (2.7, sub)

OVERALL

