Chelsea 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

For the third time in a month, Chelsea played well at home and still contrived to lose points due to carelessness in both boxes. In a game characterized by injuries to both teams, Chelsea came out all guns blazing and blitzed Everton for the most of the first half. The end result? 13 shots, 4 big chances created and 0 goals.

The pattern of results produced by this Chelsea team have been thoroughly frustrating. Recent games have either been poor performances covered up by individual moments (such as the win against Leeds United) or great performances ruined by a lack of clinical touch. There is a distinct lack of coherence and it can all be traced back to when Chilwell got injured against Juventus.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

The team looked in great nick despite being ravaged by injuries and infections. Despite the result, this was a solid offensive performance and on another day we would have won by multiple goals. There really is not much to blame Tuchel for except perhaps a few puzzling in-game changes and even then, his hands were firmly tied.

However, despite the poor result, it is important to retain a sense of perspective. While we should have scored at least three apiece against Everton and Burnley, we have had our fair share of smash-and-grab wins in recent times. It balances out at the end of the day.

RATING: 7.5

Édouard Mendy — GK

Did not have much to do and could have done nothing about Everton’s goal.

RATING: 6

Reece James — RWB

Had a great game moving the ball forward and notched up yet another assist to take his overall goal contributions this season to 9 in the league. Besides just goals and assists, however, his game has come on leaps and bounds from last season in terms of buildup passing and involvement.

Stats of note

1 assist

8 shot-creating actions - 1st

6 key passes - 1st

5 passes into box - 1st

9 progressive passes - T-2nd

3 shots - T-3rd

RATING: 8

César Azpilicueta — RCB

It was slightly painful to watch a player as accomplished as Dave struggle so much. He could not pick the right passes even when he had ample time to do so and he was caught on the ropes on the rare occasions Everton managed to get forward.

Stats of note

5 aerial duels won (6 contested) - T-1st

2 clearances - T-2nd

10 progressive carries - T-2nd

12 loose-ball recoveries - T-2nd

RATING: 6

Thiago Silva — CB

Did exceptionally well in multiple defensive scenarios, with the one leading to our goal standing out in particular. Bar a slight misstep late in the game, he was flawless in terms of passing as well. Just another day at the office.

Stats of note

21 passes into the final third - 1st

3 tackles - 1st

5 clearances - 1st

25 progressive carries - 1st

3 aerial duels won (5 contested) - 2nd

9 progressive passes - T-2nd

3 carries into final third - T-2nd

12 loose-ball recoveries - T-2nd

RATING: 8.5

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Was excellent on the ball as usual, although Everton did well to ensure he could not hurt them with his rampaging runs.

Stats of note

10 progressive passes - 1st

5 aerial duels won (5 contested) - T-1st

13 passes into the final third - 2nd

RATING: 7.5

Marcos Alonso — LWB

Drifted in far too much, affecting the team’s dynamics. Considering Alonso is a player who usually feasts when he plays as a wing-back, his recent performances have been very concerning.

Stats of note

2 tackles - T-2nd

2 key passes - T-3rd

RATING: 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek — RCM

Looked silky as he always does but his decision-making was very inconsistent.

Stats of note

N/A

RATING: 6

Jorginho — LCM

Was not great defensively, possibly due to his injury issues. Could have done better in his choice of passes in some situations as well, although he did contribute plenty to ball progression. However, regardless of the recent dip in his performances, he deserves a lot of respect for playing through injuries.

Stats of note

15 loose-ball recoveries - 1st

2 tackles - T-2nd

10 progressive carries - T-2nd

10 passes into the final third - 3rd

16 pressures - 3rd

RATING: 6.5

Mason Mount — RW/R-AM

Did not have a great game in terms of passing or carrying the ball but came up trumps with a goal. In terms of reliability, he just may be our best player — especially as Kanté does not play enough these days.

Mount plays at a consistently high level and on the rare occasions he does not, he has learned to influence the game with his end-product.

Stats of note

1 goal

6 shots - 1st

10 touches in box - 1st

17 progressive passes received - 1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

2 carries into box - 2nd

2 passes into box - T-2nd

2 tackles - T-2nd

RATING: 7

Christian Pulisic – CF

Had a bright start to the game but eventually faded, getting drowned out by the number of defensive bodies around him.

Stats of note

17 pressures - 2nd

7 touches in box - 2nd

11 progressive passes received - 2nd

4 shot-creating actions - 3rd

3 shots - T-3rd

2 key passes - T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

Hakim Ziyech – LW/L-AM

Created two great chances and looked in great passing touch all game. If he keeps playing at this level, the rewards will come. The question is, can he replicate this sort of performance consistently?

Stats of note

20 pressures - 1st

4 carries into final third - 1st

3 carries into box - 1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

4 shots - 2nd

7 shot-creating actions - 2nd

3 key passes - 2nd

2 passes into box - T-2nd

5 touches in box - 3rd

7 progressive passes received - 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Substitutes

Saúl Ñíguez (65th minute) – ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Ross Barkley (65th minute) – Was progressive but not penetrative.

Stats of note

3 carries into final third - T-2nd

Trevoh Chalobah (79th minute) – Did well defensively but not much else.

Stats of note

2 clearances - T-2nd