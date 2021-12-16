WATCH: Mason Mount finds the opener for Chelsea against Everton

Chelsea had been trying to break Everton’s defence throughout the match, with either an outline Toffee or goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ready to stop them. But Mount finally finds the breakthrough, thanks to a great and simple Reece James pass to get him on a good position to score. While Pickford does what he can to close Mount’s angle towards the goal, it was not enough to stop the English attacker from making it 1-0 to the Blues at the Bridge.