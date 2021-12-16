Chelsea 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea were rocked by multiple positive COVID tests in the build-up to this match, but the match was able to go ahead and we made an excellent start to it, even, creating multiple gilt-edged opportunities.

Reece James should’ve opened the scoring inside of six minutes, but put his shot wide of the net with just Pickford to beat. And that set the pattern for the first 45, with Mount, Pulisic, and Ziyech all wasting excellent opportunities and Pickford standing on his head a few times in the process as well.

Everton threatened a couple times on the counter, but Chelsea dealt with those and were never truly bothered in the first half.

The second half was more of the same, with Chelsea wasting multiple chances and Everton looking to counter. And that continued until the 70th minute, when Thiago Silva made an excellent stop to turn the ball over and get Chelsea moving forward with space to attack. Reece James played in Mason Mount, who made no mistake this time.

Chelsea’s lead lasted barely two minutes however as a free kick from a phantom foul (Everton player tripped over his own feet) was not cleared and instead was directed into the back of the net by an outstretched boot from Branthwaite.

Chelsea looked for a winner but could not do more than waste a few more good chances and make a great number of inaccurate passes.

One of those days.

Despite the COVID concerns, only two changes from the weekend, with Pulisic and Ziyech coming in for Havertz and Werner up front — Pulisic the nominal center forward / false-nine

Saul (for Alonso), Barkley (for RLC), Chalobah (for Azpi) in like-for-like changes

Mount has scored in four straight Premier League games

Liverpool come from behind to beat Newcastle. City had already won, 7-0, on Tuesday. Chelsea fall further behind.

Next up, assuming football continues, Wolves away on Sunday

