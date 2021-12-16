Chelsea vs. Everton, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

This match was in doubt as of this morning, but Chelsea have returned negative tests on the rest of the squad today after three (unnamed) players tested positive last night, so we’re set to go ahead.

Everton are undermanned as well due to injuries. Let us commence the battle of attrition!

It would appear that strikers (Lukaku, Havertz, Werner) have been the three struck down? Twitterers claim Havertz was seen at the hotel pre-match however, so maybe he’s just carrying a knock. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also missing from the squad.

UPDATE:

So Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Werner and Chilwell tested positive for COVID. Havertz is awaiting test results. #CHEEVE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 16, 2021

Here we go.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James | Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Kanté, Saúl, Barkley

Everton starting XI:

Pickford | Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane (c), Branthwaite, Iwobi, André Gomes, Doucouré, Gordon, Simms

Substitutes from: Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Allan, Gbamin, Onyango, Dobbin

Date / Time: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 19.45 GMT; 2:45pm EST; 1:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); NBCSN, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Football (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!