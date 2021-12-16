WATCH: Armando Broja scores in ‘Cobham derby’ against Crystal Palace

Young Chelsea loanee Armando Broja continued his increasingly impressive goal-scoring exploits yesterday, finding the target yet again for his 6th goal of the season in all competitions (in a little over 800 minutes) and helping Southampton to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

As pointed out by Opta, those are Mason Greenwood-esque numbers for the 20-year-old.

4 - Armando Broja has scored in four of his six starts in the Premier League for Southampton. No player aged 20 or younger has scored more goals than Broja in the competition this season (4, tied with Mason Greenwood). Gifted. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2021

This match had a strong Chelsea connections on both sides, with Armando Broja, Valentino Livramento, Oriol Romeu and Willy Caballero starting for Saints, and Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi starting for the Eagles. Four of those six graduated from the Chelsea Academy.

Broja’s goal came in the 36th minute thanks to a bit of individual brilliance. With the match level at 1-1, Broja was able to pick up a loose ball outside the area courtesy of a mistake from Gallagher — who otherwise had a good game — before launching a powerful long-range shot that beat Caballero and found the bottom corner of the net. Didier Drogba would’ve been proud!

Broja was also responsible for winning the free kick that led to Southampton’s first goal, and had a quite well-rounded display, despite not being fully fit.

While the loanee spotlight has been largely on Gallagher this season, Broja has been maturing into quite a capable player in his own right. It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see him join his “Cobham Derby” rival in our first-team ranks next season.