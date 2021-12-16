As we enter festive fixtures congestion, Chelsea’s next game is game against a struggling Everton side. Former Blues head coach Rafa Benítez — still sounds weird — hasn’t had the best of returns to the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel will look to pile on his misery. There’s even been good news on the injury front! Rejoice!

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Despite a brief blip in form, the WAGNH community have fully kept faith in Édouard Mendy and the 3-4-3 formation, steamrolling Kepa Arrizabalaga (4%) and the 3-5-2 (14%), respectively.

There was also little doubt as to who would start in the back three, with Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen forming the core as usual. Trevoh Chalobah (13%) shouldn’t be rushed back to action and Malang Sarr (2%) wasn’t ever a real option anyway. There was similar conviction on the flanks, with Reece James and Marcos Alonso easily beating out César Azpilicueta (37%).

Jorginho bagged a brace a penalties against Leeds, while putting a sorely missing good performance in general, and is thus an easy choice to start again. And though N’Golo Kanté (25%) is set to return to the matchday squad, it will only be to the bench, so it’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek who gets the call again as well. Saúl Ñíguez (4%) and Ross Barkley (3%) remain way off the pace.

It’s been a long way back to fitness for Romelu Lukaku, but he’s trusted to lead the line here. Mason Mount is an even more obvious inclusion, but the race for the third and final spot was neck-to-neck between Christian Pulisic (37%), Timo Werner (33%), Callum Hudson-Odoi (29%), Hakim Ziyech (26%), and Kai Havertz, with the latter winning out by a handful of votes.

3-4-3 (80%)

Mendy (96%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (91%), Christensen (71%) | Alonso (71%), Loftus-Cheek (68%), Jorginho (94%), James (98%) | Mount (87%), Lukaku (77%), Havertz (38%)