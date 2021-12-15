Chelsea vs. Everton, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Following a weekend where all three title contenders notched narrow, one-goal victories thanks to penalty kicks, Manchester City put an absolute marker down yesterday with a 7-0 (seven!) beatdown of Leeds United. Now it’s up to both Liverpool and Chelsea to keep pace in this scattered and drawn out midweek round of matches in the Premier League.

Given these two extra days, Thomas Tuchel deemed it wise to give his players two days off to try to combat the fatigue and jadedness that seemed to be a growing factor in our recent performances.

And there was even better news as the players returned to training yesterday (Tuesday), with both N’Golo Kanté and Trevoh Chalobah present and fully participating, and presumably available for selection on Thursday. The only two players not present were Mateo Kovačić, who’s still in isolation for a few more days, and Ben Chilwell, who’s still hoping to avoid knee surgery.

We’re going to need all the fresh legs we can get with another game coming up right quick after this one, Sunday away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

