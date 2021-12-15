Diego Costa wins 2021 Brasileirão; Samuel Eto’o elected Cameroon FA president

One of our most beloved (and certainly the craziest) cult heroes in recent history, Diego Costa has put another feather in the cap of his illustrious career by winning the 2021 Brazilian first-division title last week, with Atlético Mineiro.

Costa was signed by this Atlético in August after being released from another Atlético in January (the one in Madrid). And while Costa’s contributions for his new team were modest compared to his contributions at Chelsea, the former Spain international still managed to chip in with 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 appearances.

Atlético Mineiro’s first championship for 50 years, and just their second ever, was quite a fairytale. No one foresaw this, with Palmeiras and defending champions Flamengo the preseason favorites, but Atlético rode the league’s best defense (34 goals conceded in 38) and one-time Chelsea target Hulk’s 19 goals (and 7 assists) to the shocking title.

Atlético will now turn their attentions to the Copa do Brasil and the local state championship. Costa current contract runs through the end of 2022, so he’s likely to be around for when they try to repeat this improbably triumph.

Anyway, here’s a video of Costa’s best moments with Chelsea to take you down the memory lane.

Meanwhile, on a different continent, another one of our former strikers is enjoying success, albeit off the pitch. Samuel Eto’o, who played for Chelsea in the 2013-14 season, has been elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation (i.e. “Fecafoot”).

I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful for to be elected as the new president of @FecafootOfficie. Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/2z8fjLBMLA — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 11, 2021

Eto’o certainly has his work cut out for him as he takes charge of an organization that has been long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption, less than a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, which they are hosting.

Eto’o had to fight tooth and nail just to be able to contest the seat — getting disqualified at one point because he is also a Spanish citizen, before that silly rule was challenged and struck down — and has vowed to rid the organization of corruption. Hopefully he will be able to lead them to bigger and better things for the footballing community in the nation.