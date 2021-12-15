Chelsea U19 to take on Genk U19 in UEFA Youth League second round play-offs

The draw for the UEFA Youth League’s play-off round, pitting the eight runners-up from the group stages against the winners of the “domestic champions” path, has been made.

Chelsea U19, who finished second to Juventus in our group just as the senior side did in the Champions League, will thus face KRC Genk’s youth team in a one-off elimination in mid-February at the Luminus Arena in Belgium — the exact date has not been set yet but will likely be either February 8 or 9. The winners will advance to the Round of 16 proper in early March, where the eight group winners will await.

Other Premier League teams remaining in the competition include Liverpool and Manchester United under-19s (both advancing as group winners), with Manchester City surprisingly eliminated by finishing third to PSG and Club Brugge.

Andy Myers and Chelsea will probably be favored over Genk, but anything can happen in a one-off game.