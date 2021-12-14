Chelsea big boss director Marina Granovskaia, the Emperor’s Hand, is not one for the limelight, restricting her public appearances to major finals, player and coach signings, and the occasional dressing room celebration. But yesterday, she made an appearance at the annual Golden Boy Awards (which are organized by Tuttosport) to collect a recognition of her own, the award for Best Director in European Football. (The actual Golden Boy award this year went to Barcelona’s Pedri.)

Certainly well earned, and long overdue! Congrats!

Congratulations to Marina Granovskaia, who received the Best Club Director in European football award at the Golden Boy awards tonight. pic.twitter.com/3F5loU45Cz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2021

Afterwards, Granovskaia did something even more rare: give an interview to someone outside of Chelsea media, in which she tried to claim that she did not know the secret to Chelsea’s success!

“It’s strange to receive a personal award for team’s achievements. I didn’t even know it existed, by I am excited to receive it, because it’s the result of the team’s work.” “There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes. Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch.” -Marina Granovskaia; source: Tuttosport via Football Italia

Well, that is the secret.