Kanté, Chalobah return to Chelsea training; Chilwell still targeting January return

After two well-earned days off following the drama of the 3-2 win over Leeds United, Chelsea were back in training on Tuesday, and back in pretty good numbers — and evidently no COVID outbreak either, contrary to some social media speculation.

In fact, as confirmed by the Chelsea official website, both N’Golo Kanté and Trevoh Chalobah were full participants in the session this morning, back from their respective knee and hamstring injuries. Kanté has missed almost a month, since being forced off in the first half in the 4-0 win against Juventus, while Chalobah has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

It looks like both are in contention now for Thursday’s match against Everton, with only Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell missing today’s training. The former is finishing his 10-day isolation period this week after a positive COVID test last Tuesday, while the latter continues to target a mid-January return if he can avoid surgery on his ACL, and reportedly did some light work on the side today.