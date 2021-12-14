We have not kept a close watch on Michy Batshuayi so far this season, but the Chelsea loanee had himself a star moment last weekend, as Besiktas took on Kayserispor in the Süper Lig. The Batsman certainly rose to the occasion on that day, with his efforts almost single-handedly leading his team to victory.

Besiktas were trailing at home, 2-1 entering the final ten minutes of the match and looked likely to lose once again — for the eighth time in their last nine competitive matches. Fortunately for them, someone lit the Bats-signal and Michy duly answered.

In the 84th minute, Güven Yalçın played a brilliant through-ball to the Belgium international, who did the rest by putting the ball through the Kayseripor goalkeeper’s legs. But Batshuayi’s second goal was even better, with a lovely crossover and drilled shot from just inside the area in the 89th minute stranding the goalkeeper to watch in awe. To cap off the night, Batshuayi turned creator and returned the favor to Yalçın in injury time.

From 2-1 down to winning the match 4-2, all in the final few minutes.

Michy Batshuayi with 2 goals + 1 assist in the last 13 minutes of Besiktas’ game yesterday, to change the score from 2-1 to 4-2. ✅⚽️ pic.twitter.com/C8NpOSH26B — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) December 13, 2021

With 6 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances, Batshuayi’s now the joint highest goal scorer for Besiktas, who move up to (a still lowly) seventh position in the table. They certainly could more of this in the second half of the season, just as Michy could certainly use much of more of this as far as his career’s concerned.