We’re less than three weeks from the start of the January transfer window and open season on all our center backs not named Trevoh Chalobah.

And while Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva (and César Azpilicueta, too) still look more likely to sign extensions than agree to leave the club — Rumor Monger Di Marzio’s the latest to claim that Christensen is just “one step away” while fellow Rumor Monger Romano has gotten a few many cheap clicks from saying absolutely nothing of consequence about Chelsea “preparing” a proposal for Thiago Silva — Antonio Rüdiger’s situation appears to be trending the other way, despite his match-winning performances on the pitch.

Following a week of rumors that saw Real Madrid emerge not only as the clear leader in the race to sign Toni but also to have an “informal agreement” in place, even, the Guardian report that talks between the parties have indeed “progressed at an encouraging pace”. And while there’s been no breakdown in Rüdiger’s relationship with Chelsea, we remain unwilling to meet his demands while Real remain quite willing.

It’s a simple calculus, really, for the 28-year-old then. Probably.