Édouard Mendy dethrones Sadio Mané as Senegalese Player of the Year

For the first time in seven years, Sadio Mané has not been voted Player of the Year by sports journalists in Senegal, with Chelsea’s Édouard Mendy grabbing top spot instead. The Liverpool forward had won the last six times, but Mendy easily beat him out this year, collecting 321 points in the voting. Mané finished second with 99 and Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr was third with 61.

Congrats, Edou!

This is the latest more than well deserved accolade for Mendy, with the Chelsea goalkeeper also being named UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year earlier this year — though then he was spectacularly snubbed by the Ballon d’Or committee, who not only didn’t nominate him for the award but also chose PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma for the Yashin Award.

In any case, Mendy (and Mané as well) will be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in a couple weeks, so we’ll have to hope that Kepa Arrizabalaga can (continue to) deputize capably for him in January.