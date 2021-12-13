Conor Gallagher scores twice as Crystal Palace get back on the winning track

After four games without a win, including three one-goal defeats, Crystal Palace got back on the winning track this weekend with a 3-1 win over (still) Rafa Benítez’s struggling Everton.

Unsurprisingly, Conor Gallagher was key to the victory, with the Chelsea loanee chipping in with two goals, one in each half: the first a simple finish after some good movement to find space int he penalty area, the second an absolutely ridiculous strike from 20 yards out after working hard to press and win the ball back in added-on time and salt away the victory.

The win puts Palace a point ahead of Everton, who’ve now lost seven of nine ahead of Thursday’s showdown against Chelsea. Head coach Rafa Benítez is walking on some thin ice at the moment.

In other loanee news, Billy Gilmour was again selected by new Norwich City boss, Dean Smits — fifth straight start in the Premier League — and while Norwich would go on to lose, 1-0, to Manchester United, Gilmour earned plenty of plaudits for his efforts.

Good to see both Gilmour and Gallagher making an impact at the highest level already