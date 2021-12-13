Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, Player Ratings: The Madness of Rüdiger, the Coolness of Jorginho

1. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (8.0)

After a rare day off midweek — well earned following eight consecutive starts — Rüdiger was back and back in full effect, especially on the attacking end, taking full advantage of Leeds’ strict man-marking scheme to affect play anywhere and everywhere possible. I’m not sure if the Premier League officially recognizes assists for penalties won, but full credit to Toni for winning these two with enterprising play that drew panicky and ill-advised fouls from the opposition.

2. JORGINHO (7.6)

After a rare day off midweek — well earned following 18 months of near constant action including seven starts in our previous eight game while nursing a back injury — Jorginho was back and back in full effect, especially on the attacking end, taking full advantage of Rüdiger winning two penalties off of Leeds’ strict man-marking scheme, and scoring twice from the spot to go joint-top of the club’s goalscoring chart.

3. MASON MOUNT (7.2)

The other player at the top of said list is Mason Mount, who did play midweek but has continued his good form as of late with another key goal.

vs. LEEDS UNITED (PL, H, W 3-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Rüdiger (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Jorginho (7.6), Mount (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.8), Mendy (6.6), James (6.6), Havertz (6.4), Azpilicueta (6.2), Loftus-Cheek (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Alonso (5.9), Werner (5.8), Christensen (5.7, sub), Hudson-Odoi (5.6, sub), Lukaku (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

