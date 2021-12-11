Tuchel happy with ‘lucky’ and ‘needed’ win for Chelsea

It looked like Chelsea were heading for yet another disappointing result thanks to a goal conceded in the final ten minutes, but this time the football gods smiled upon us. Jorginho’s winner in added-on time was fortunately late enough that we did not have a chance to concede a ninth goal in three games.

Few things elicit stronger emotions in football than a late winner, though head coach Thomas Tuchel was more relieved than anything. After all, as he admitted afterwards, we may have gotten a bit lucky today and while the result was just as good as it was necessary, there are plenty of things to work and improve upon if we are to keep up our title challenge.

“It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I’m very happy with how we played [but] of course it’s lucky when you have a late goal in extra time. But coming back twice is very impressive and I’m very happy we turned things around. It was tough work but we didn’t expect anything else. “We were lucky, we needed this. We were unlucky in last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed. [...] There’s no alternative to winning in this dressing room. “We have two days off now [and] I’m really happy for the team and the staff that we have these two days with a feeling that we have turned things around. There are things to improve as always but I’m very happy with the result.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Sky via BBC

There is no alternative to winning.

Amen.