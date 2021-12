In our time of need, with Leeds in the lead at Stamford Bridge following a penalty successfully converted by Raphinha, Mason Mount is again the hero of the day for Chelsea at home.

Smart play from Marcos Alonso recovers possession to the Blues near the final third, and he makes a cross from the left flank to the penalty box after a pass from Timo Werner. His cross meets Mason Mount, who gets a neat finish on Illan Meslier’s right side to tie at 1-1 for the hosts.