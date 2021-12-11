Chelsea vs. Leeds United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Leeds are in town, and they look a little makeshift, which just makes it even more imperative to get back on the winning track. City are currently being held 0-0 by beating 10-man Wolves, 1-0, but regardless of that result (which is likely to be a City win in the end still), we must win to ensure we at least keep pace.

With almost a week before our next match, there’s no reason not give full effort and not to go full strength. Tuchel held up that end of the deal; now it’s time to deliver.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3)

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Leeds United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Meslier | Firpo, Llorente, Ayling, Shackleton | Forshaw, Dallas | Harrison, Roberts, Raphinha | James

Substitutes from: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstry, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt

Date / Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!